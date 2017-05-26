WTSP
Former Buc Derrick Wells charged with grand theft

Ed Reed, News Press , WTSP 7:56 AM. EDT May 26, 2017

Derrick Wells, a standout football player at Lehigh Senior High and the University of Minnesota, was arrested on third-degree felony grand theft charges.

Wells allegedly took $5,000 out of a wallet he found at the Lee County Justice Center on March 10, according to court documents. He was arrested on a warrant in Hillsborough County and transported to Lee County Jail on Wednesday, where he remained in custody Thursday afternoon with bail set at $5,000.

Wells, a 2011 Lehigh graduate, played four seasons as a defensive back at Minnesota, starting eight of 13 games his senior season with 40 tackles, three pass breakups and one interception. He signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as a free agent in May 2015, but was cut before the end of training camp with a non-football injury designation.

Wells is accused of finding a wallet left on a seat in the Family Court Services waiting area. Video surveillance showed a man sit on the wallet, look inside it, then put it with his papers and leave. A young boy found the wallet empty in the bathroom and turned it into authorities. The clerk that assisted Wells identified him in a photo lineup as the person she helped before he left her window and sat on the wallet.

He's scheduled to appear in court June 26 for a hearing. 

