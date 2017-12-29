Former Pasco and Hernando deputy, son accused of beating man in road rage incident

HUDSON, Fla. – A former Pasco and Hernando County sheriff’s deputy and his son were arrested after surveillance footage showed them beating another man at a gas station.

Former deputy Peter Ciucci pulled the driver out of his vehicle on Dec. 17 at a RaceTrac gas station, and began beating the man with his son Nicholas Paul Tisevich-Ciucci, according to an arrest affidavit.

The affidavit said it started as a road rage incident when another person asked Ciucci and Tisevich-Ciucci to confront the victim. The victim was inside his vehicle when Ciucci reached into his car, opened the door and punched him. The punch caused the victim to drop his cell phone, which he was using to call 911 for help, according to the affidavit.

Ciucci then pulled the victim out of the car and punched him repeatedly in the head, knocking the man to the ground. Ciucci and Tisevich-Ciucci continued to punch the victim in the back of the head while he was on the ground.

Tisevich-Ciucci "sat on the victim's back while the other strangled him from behind, all while lying on top of him in the parking lot," the affidavit states.

The victim suffered minor injuries, according to the affidavit.

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is set to hold a news conference at 1:30 p.m. Friday to discuss the arrests, and to release security video from the incident.

Ciucci, 51, is charged with burglary with simple battery-assault, tampering with a victim and false imprisonment.

Tisevich-Ciucci, 25, is charged with auto burglary, battery and false imprisonment.

