Former pastor charged with sexually battering teen

A former pastor sexually battered a 17-year-old girl multiple times over several years, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said.

Walter Chuquimia, 59, of Wimauma, was charged with three counts of sexual battery.

During the investigation, it was revealed that Chuquimia sexually battered the 17-year-old victim on Monday and multiple times dating back to 2011.

Chuquimia was employed as a pastor at Beth-El Farmwork Ministry, Inc. during several of these incidents.

Deputies said he admitted to several of the offenses and was arrested and booked Monday. He is being held without bail.

Detectives do not know of any other victims, but anyone with additional information about Chuquimia is asked to call the sheriff's office at (813) 247-8200.



