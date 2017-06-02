Former Penn State officials get jail time in Sandusky case

Jerry Sandusky is serving 30 to 60 years in prison for his 2012 conviction on charges he molested several boys he met through The Second Mile, a charity he founded. Justin K. Aller/Getty Images (Photo: Justin K. Aller, 2016 Getty Images)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Three ex-Penn State officials are getting jail time for failing to report now-convicted sexual predator Jerry Sandusky to authorities.

Former Penn State President Graham Spanier and former vice president Gary Schultz will have to spend two months in jail. Former athletic director Tim Curley will spend three months in jail. The rest of their sentences will be served in house arrest.

A graduate coaching assistant told administrators that he saw Sandusky molesting a boy in a football team shower in 2001. But Spanier, Curley and Schultz didn’t report him to child welfare authorities or police.

Sandusky wasn’t arrested until a tip in 2011 led investigators to interview the shower witness. Sandusky is now serving a 30- to-60-year sentence for abusing 10 boys, but is appealing.

© 2017 Associated Press