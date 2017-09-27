Former Sarasota County sheriff's deputy on trial for attempted murder

Frank Bybee

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. -- A former Sarasota County Deputy is on trial for trying to murder a 79-year-old woman.

Authorities allege Frank Bybee befriended the woman after she called the sheriff's office for help. According to the sheriff's office, a few months after Bybee befriended the victim, she called the office for help again, saying Bybee inserted himself into her personal life and was controlling.

The woman later was hospitalized -- during that time, it's believed Bybee then tried to get rid of the victim's dog on Craigslist.

Bybee was put on administrative leave -- and that's when the sheriff's office says he threatened to kill the woman.

At one point, detectives say Bybee sent an email from the victim's email account to her doctor indicating the woman was suicidal.

Bybee faces multiple charges including attempted murder, exploitation of the elderly, forgery, petty theft, two counts of grand theft, burglary of an occupied dwelling and battery on a victim 65 years or older.

He is currently held at the Sarasota County jail.

