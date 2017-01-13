Former teacher accused of getting pregnant by student to be sentenced

Investigators say Alexandria Vera was 24-years-old when she got pregnant by her 13-year-old student during a sexual relationship that lasted nine months.

HOUSTON – The Stovall Middle School teacher accused of getting pregnant by her eighth-grade student is expected to be sentenced Friday.

Almost a year later, Friday could be the end of it – this teacher could spend decades behind bars.

Investigators say Alexandria Vera was 24-years-old when she got pregnant by her 13-year-old student during a sexual relationship that lasted nine months.

Court documents show after she got pregnant, she had an abortion.

She was charged with continuous sex abuse of a child and has already pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of aggravated sex assault of a child.

The eighth-grader’s family allegedly supported the relationship between their son and his teacher.

Since the summer, Vera has been out of jail on a $100,000 bond.

She is expected to be sentenced Friday and could face 30 years behind bars.

Her lawyer though is hoping for probation.

