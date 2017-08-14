WTSP
Close

Former volleyball player at University of Tampa killed in triple murder

Samantha Mitchell, WTSP 5:07 PM. EDT August 14, 2017

HEMPSTEAD, NY -- Nassau County Police are investigating a deadly hammer attack that involved a former University of Tampa volleyball player and her mother along with another woman Saturday. 

The attack happened on New York's Long Island when Melissa Vanderhall and her mother, Lynn Reichenbach-Vanderhall and Janel Simpson, a visitor, were battered to death. 

A fourth person was able to escape the attack and alert police and Vanderhall's brother, 34-year-old Bobby Vanderhall, has been arrested in connection with the murder. He is accused of breaking into the home with the hammer prior to attacking them.

He has a history of emotional issues, according to the Nassau County Police and his mom had a protective order filed against him. 

For more information, read the Tampa Bay Times article

© 2017 WTSP-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories