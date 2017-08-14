Former volleyball player at University of Tampa killed in triple murder

(Photo: University of Tampa)

HEMPSTEAD, NY -- Nassau County Police are investigating a deadly hammer attack that involved a former University of Tampa volleyball player and her mother along with another woman Saturday.

The attack happened on New York's Long Island when Melissa Vanderhall and her mother, Lynn Reichenbach-Vanderhall and Janel Simpson, a visitor, were battered to death.

A fourth person was able to escape the attack and alert police and Vanderhall's brother, 34-year-old Bobby Vanderhall, has been arrested in connection with the murder. He is accused of breaking into the home with the hammer prior to attacking them.

He has a history of emotional issues, according to the Nassau County Police and his mom had a protective order filed against him.

