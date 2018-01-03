Four arrested in Brooksville drug raid

Clockwise from upper left: Donald Reyburn, Kenneth Matthis, Krystal Jacobs and Stacey Hines

Four people are facing drug charges after a SWAT team raided a Brooksville home Wednesday.

Detectives with the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office Vice and Narcotics Unit, along with members of the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office and Citrus County Sheriff’s Office S.W.A.T. teams, executed a narcotics search warrant at 27257 Osage St.

The home belongs to Donald Reyburn, a convicted felon.

The SWAT team was called in because of the circumstances.

The investigation began several months ago when detectives received tips that illegal activities were taking place. During the investigation, undercover detectives say they bought methamphetamine from Reyburn.

During the raid, detectives found just over 2 ounces of methamphetamine, syringes, scales, meth pipes, and three firearms. One of the firearms had been reported as stolen from a Spring Hill burglary.

Arrested were:

• Donald Reyburn, 51, who was charged with armed trafficking of methamphetamine, possession of a structure for trafficking in methamphetamine, felon in possession of a firearm (several counts), felon in possession of ammunition (several counts), possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a controlled substance (several counts), possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, sale of methamphetamine (several counts) and possession of a structure for the purpose of selling methamphetamine. Bail was set at $139,000

• Kenneth Mathis, 57, who was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and two warrants of failure to appear. He is being held without bail.

• Krystal Jacobs, 32, who was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail was set at $ 2,000

• Stacey Hines, 38, who was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail was set at $5,000.

