Four arrested in cross-county chase that ended in Venice

Four people were arrested after a chase Tuesday that began in Manatee County and crossed into Sarasota County.

Manatee County deputies began chasing a stolen Honda Civic in Bradenton about 5 p.m. The vehicle managed to avoid several sets of stop sticks as it made its way southward.

Near University Parkway and U.S. 41, Sarasota County deputies joined in the pursuit and Manatee County deputies were ordered to stop pursuit.

At one point, deputies were called off as the vehicle went the wrong way down a street. The search resumed later.

The pursuit made its way to the 300 block of Burke Road in Venice, where the four occupants were taken into custody about 6:25 p.m.

Charges for driver Lauren Craven, 22, and passengers Amos Pierre, 31, Jody E. Pierce, 40, and Nicole Thomas, 20, are forthcoming.

