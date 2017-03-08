Four arrested on lewdness charges in Polk parks

A sting netted four arrests for lewd activity at two parks, Polk County sheriff's deputies said.

On Tuesday, the sheriff's Undercover Vice Unit conducted an operation at Saddle Creek Park and Gator Creek Preserve in unincorporated Polk County in response to complaints about lewd activity.

Arrested were:





David Teal, 77, of Polk City. Deputies said he exposed himself to a male undercover PCSO detective at Gator Creek Preserve. Teal was arrested and charged with one count indecent exposure and one count of offering to committing lewdness. Teal has a previous arrest for performing lewdness five years ago in Virginia Beach. He was released from jail on $750 bail.





Kenneth Avila, 56, of Dade City. Deputies said he exposed himself to a male undercover PCSO detective at Gator Creek Preserve. Avila was arrested and charged with one count indecent exposure and one count of offering to committing lewdness. He was booked into the county jail with a $750 bail.





Roy Neal Campbell, 45, of Winter Haven. Deputies said he solicited a male undercover PCSO detective to perform a lewd act, and grabbed the detective against the detective's will at Saddle Creek Park. Campbell was arrested and charged with one count battery, one count offering to commit lewdness, one count possession of methamphetamine, and one count possession of drug paraphernalia (methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia was discovered in his car). He was booked into the county jail and is currently incarcerated.





Rhonnie Osborne, 71, of Winter Haven. Deputies said he solicited a male undercover PCSO detective to perform a lewd act, and grabbed the detective against the detective's will at Saddle Creek Park. Osborne was arrested and charged with one count battery, one count soliciting lewdness, and one count trespassing in a county park (he had already been issued a trespass order from all county parks). He was booked into the county jail with a $1,250 bail.



