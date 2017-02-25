Four suspects apprehended after smash and grab robberies in St. Pete

Police lights generic, file photo. (Photo: iStock, Getty Images)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Heavy police activity was reported in the North St. Petersburg area Saturday, including ground units and a flight unit searching for four suspects.

The suspects were reported in the involvement of robberies of convenience stores Friday that involved a stolen vehicle, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office. The vehicle was used in several 'smash and grabs' at the stores.

The four suspects ran away from the stolen vehicle after police started to pursue them. The suspects were apprehended at 1721 30th Ave. N.

