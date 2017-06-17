Woman charged after disabled man found living in 'toxic' home with open wounds

Lisa Alexander was charged with neglect after EMS found a disabled man living in "toxic" conditions with open wounds. (Photo: Murray County Sheriff's Office) (Photo: WXIA)

MURRAY COUNTY, Ga. -- A Georgia woman is behind bars after investigators said she neglected a disabled man who was found living in "toxic" conditions with open wounds.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, EMS responded to the home on Mason Road in Crandall on June 11. When they got there, they found a bedridden 45-year-old man with insect-infested open wounds. EMS reported the victim's conditions to the Murray County Sheriff's Office before transporting the man to a hospital in Dalton. He's still in intensive care.

Investigators said conditions in the home were so poor that agents had to wear Tyvek suits and breathing apparatuses while inside. They are also working with county authorities to have the property condemned.

Authorities arrested Lisa Alexander, 46, in connection to the case and charged her with one count of neglect of a disabled adult, which carries a one to 20-year sentence. They also charged her with one count of reckless conduct and six counts of cruelty to animals.

© 2017 WXIA-TV