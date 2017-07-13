German man flew to U.S. for child sex, sheriff says

A German citizen is accused of flying to Florida to have sex with a child, according to the Brevard County Sheriff's Office.

According to Sheriff Wayne Ivey, Meinrad Kopp, 55, was indicted by a federal grand jury for attempting to entice a minor into sexual activity, travelling to the U.S. for the purpose of engaging in illicit sexual activity and child pornography.

Between April and June, Kopp communicated over the internet with an undercover sheriff's agent and tried to engage a child in sexual activities, including sadomasochism, Ivey said.

When he traveled to Orlando on June 16, he had weights, clamps, rope, tape, a bottle brush and a flashlight with him.

Agents from the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force and U.S. Customs and Immigration Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations aided the investigation.

