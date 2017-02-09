WTSP
Close

Woman accused of kidnapping baby back in 1998 pleads not guilty

First Coast News , WTLV 11:29 AM. EST February 09, 2017

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The woman accused of kidnapping an 8-hour old baby in Jacksonville in 1998 is back in the River City.

Gloria Williams was in court on Tuesday, she's accused of taking Kamiyah Mobley, now Alexis Manigo, 18-years ago.

A judge set no bond for Williams on the kidnapping charge and $500,000 on interfering with custody charge. 

Gloria Williams appeared in court on February 9, and pled not guilty.

Related story: Woman suspected of kidnapping Kamiyah Mobley extradited to Jacksonville

(© 2017 WTLV)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories