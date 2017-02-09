Woman accused of kidnapping baby back in 1998 pleads not guilty

New mugshot released by JSO of Gloria Williams, 51. She's accused of kidnapping Kamiyah Mobley in 1998. Photo: JSO

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The woman accused of kidnapping an 8-hour old baby in Jacksonville in 1998 is back in the River City.

Gloria Williams was in court on Tuesday, she's accused of taking Kamiyah Mobley, now Alexis Manigo, 18-years ago.

A judge set no bond for Williams on the kidnapping charge and $500,000 on interfering with custody charge.

Gloria Williams appeared in court on February 9, and pled not guilty.

