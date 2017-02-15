Guilty plea expected involving San Bernardino terror attack

A large number of police search the area near Victoria Ave in connection with the shooting in San Bernardino, December 2, 2015. (Photo: Jay Calderon/The Desert Sun)

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) - A California man is expected to plead guilty to providing the high-powered rifles used to kill 14 people in the San Bernardino terror attack.



Enrique Marquez Jr. of Riverside is due to appear Thursday in federal court after signing a plea agreement with prosecutors.



The 25-year-old is the only person criminally charged in the December 2015 attack on a meeting of San Bernardino County employees that also left 22 people wounded.



Husband-and-wife assailants Syed Rizwan Farook and Tashfeen Malik were killed in a gunfight with authorities later that day.



Marquez is also charged with plotting mass killings with Farook that were never carried out.



Under the plea deal, he could face up to 25 years in prison. A message was left for Marquez's attorney.



Prosecutors said there is no evidence Marquez participated in the San Bernardino massacre or had advance knowledge of it.

