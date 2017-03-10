Gulfport man abused girl, gave her STD, police say

A man sexually assaulted a 12-year-old girl and gave her a sexually transmitted disease, Gulfport police said.

Daniel J. Flowers, 37, was arrested Thursday and is being held without bail on a charge of sexual battery.

According to an arrest affidavit, between Nov. 25 and Dec. 25, the victim woke up one night to find Flowers in her bedroom. Her clothes were halfway removed. She said Flowers' pants were down.

When she moved away from him, Flowers pulled up his pants and left the room, the affidavit said.

The victim was discovered to have Trichomoniasis, a sexually transmitted disease that Flowers had and was treated for, the affidavit said.

Flowers lived in same home as the victim, her mother and sisters, the affidavit said.

© 2017 WTSP-TV