Gunman fires at moving crew during road rage fight

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Moving men say a road rage incident left one of them shot in the face while they were driving to work in Miami.

The Miami-Dade Fire Department responded to the shooting call Friday afternoon at 20911 S.W. 244th Street, to find the victim sitting on the ground being treated by co-workers with ‘Two Men and a Truck.’

“We were on the way to our job,” said one of the movers. “And the guy ran the stop sign, and he was flicking us off and all that, and all we did was beep the horn at him. And we tried to keep going but he followed us and fired off a shot at us, at first, when he sped by us.”

The gunman then parked his truck up the road, he said.

“And as we were coming through the next stop sign, he was parked, and just aimed and shot in the window, and shot my friend while he was driving,” said co-worker Jeffery Mesa.

The victim was suffering from a wound to the face, as well as his shoulder, but was alert and talking. His co-worker used the shirt off his back to help stop the bleeding as paramedics arrived.

They described the gunman as a Hispanic male with shoulder-length hair, driving a box truck.

