Haines City man accused of raping 81-year-old woman

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd holds up a mugshot of Julio Ruiz, who is charged with forced sexual battery, kidnapping, burglary with battery, robbery and tampering with evidence. (Photo: WTSP)

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Haines City man accused of raping an 81-year-old woman.

Julio Ruiz, 42, is charged with forced sexual battery, kidnapping, burglary with battery, robbery and tampering with evidence.

“This is the kind of person, if you don’t have him in custody, he’s capable of doing this horrific act and deed over and over and over again,” Grady Judd said a Friday news conference.

Detectives identified Ruiz through DNA left at the scene.

Judd said Ruiz broke into the woman’s home through her back door on Thursday night.

Ruiz then forcefully had sex with the woman, according to Judd. Afterwards, Ruiz asked the woman if she had money and pills. He then forced the woman get into the bathtub and made her wash.

During Friday's news conference, Judd revealed Ruiz has a wife and four children. Ruiz's wife is also expecting another child, according to Judd.

Ruiz has a criminal record in California, Pennsylvania and Florida. His criminal history includes sexual battery, burglary, cocaine possession, firearms possession, carjacking, fraud, forgery, conspiracy, receiving stolen property, assault, aggravated assault, terroristic threats, and harassment.

