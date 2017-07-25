Haines City police arrest man accused of trying to lure 7-year-old girl

Dale Collins, 63, is charged with attempting to lure or entice a child age 12 years or younger. (Photo: Haines City Police Department)

HAINES CITY, Fla. – The Haines City Police Department arrested a man Sunday at a grocery store after he tried to lure a 7-year-old girl into his RV to see a puppy.

Dale Collins, 63, is charged with attempting to lure or entice a child age 12 years or younger.

Collins approached the girl in front of the Publix at 617 US-17 around 4 p.m. Sunday, according to Haines City police. He told the girl she could see the puppy from his camper, and also offered to give the girl his phone number.

Several adults observed the “suspicious behavior of Collins and began yelling at him,” according to Haines City police.

Collins then left the Public in his RV.

Haines City police pulled over Collins in his RV in the parking lot of Big Tony’s at 201 Hinson Ave.

Authorities identified Collins by his New York driver’s license and detained him.

Collins remains in the Polk County Jail as of Tuesday morning.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2017 WTSP-TV