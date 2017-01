Markeith Loyd (Photo: Orange County Sheriff's Office)

Haines City police are seeking the public's help in finding Markeith Loyd, the Orlando man wanted in connection with the killing of a police officer earlier this week.

The HCPD posted this on its Facebook page Thursday:

If you have any information regarding Loyd's whereabouts, please contact them at (863) 421-3636, ext. 2268.

