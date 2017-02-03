Have you seen these fugitives?

Have you see these wanted fugitives? The Hillsborough and Pasco counties sheriff's offices, along with CrimeStoppers, are looking for these five fugitives.

You could make some cash by helping law enforcement get these fugitives. If you have any information on them, or any other fugitives, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477), or click here to submit a tip online.

-- Briann Morgan Crowe, 25, white female, is wanted by both Hillsborough and Pasco sheriff's offices for two counts of grand theft of a motor vehicle.

-- Deondrae Reshard Ferguson, 26, black male, is wanted for two counts of grand theft, three counts of dealing in stolen property, and three counts of giving false information to a pawnbroker.

-- John Adam Lentz, 51, white male, is wanted by the Pasco sheriff for four counts of sexual assault on a victim under the age of 12 years.

-- Terrance Eugene Moore, 31, black male, 9/23/1985, is wanted by New Port Richey police for felony battery and discharge of a firearm in public. The Pasco sheriff wants him on a charge of failure to appear on a charge of cocaine possession.

-- Curtis Leon Smith Jr., 33, black male, 5/29/1983, is wanted by the Hillsborough sheriff on a charge of robbery, possession/receiving/retaining a stolen credit/debit card, illegal use of credit cards, and more than two counts of grand theft.

