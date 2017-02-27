HCSO looking for suspect that robbed victim at gunpoint at ATM

(Photo: HCSO)

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. -- An unidentified suspect approached a person with a .40 caliber handgun at the Suncoast Credit Union ATM located at 1370 Oakfield Dr. in Brandon on Saturday around 8:10 p.m.

The suspect demanded the victim's cash. After the victim handed over an unknown amount of cash, the victim tried to take the gun away from the armed robbery suspect.

A bullet was shot from the gun in the struggle and the suspect ran away from the scene, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

The suspect has been described as a Hispanic male who is around 5'10" tall, around 165-185 pounds, and around 20-25 years old. He was last seen with a camouflage hooded sweatshirt and dark pants on.

Any information, contact the HCSO at (813) 247-8200. Anyone with information that leads to an arrest may be eligible for a cash reward and may contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS. Tips will remain anonymous.

