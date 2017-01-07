HCSO looking for two bank robbery suspects

(Photo: HCSO)

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. -- Two unidentified suspects robbed the Florida West Coast Credit Union, located at 10025 N. Dale Mabry Hwy, at gunpoint on Friday around 5:42 p.m.

The suspects were seen taking off in a silver Lexus after stealing an unknown amount of cash, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

The first suspect is described as a black male with a muscular build, who was seen wearing a black wig, a black and white checkered shirt, black pants, and black shoes. The second suspect is described as a black male, around 5'6" with a thin build, who was seen wearing a black wig, and a red dress with gray sweat pants and Ugg boots.

Any information, contact the HCSO at (813) 247-8200. A cash reward may be offered through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-8477 when information leads to an arrest.

