7 arrested in Hillsborough park lewdness sting

Community complaints and good detective work are helping to clean up a Hillsborough County park. The sheriff’s office says visitors at Sun City Heritage Park in Ruskin have been complaining about accused perverts out playing in the family-friendly facility – men meeting up for sex acts.

Detectives say seven men got caught in an undercover sting, the oldest suspect being 83 years old.

Isabel Montanez takes a daily walk through Sun City Heritage Park. She enjoys taking in the sights, but sometimes she gets an X-rated eyeful.

“What is happening with this guy in the car?” Montanez often wonders.

Investigators say the men were meeting to hook up. Montanez says sometimes they would gather on a bench or in cars.

“Six, three or four there. Here, sometimes there’s three to four,” she says.

The sheriff's office arrested these men:

Lanny Losure, DOB: 11-26-42, Parish

Charges: Battery, Entering or Remaining in a Place for Lewdness

Cecil Richardson, DOB: 9-28-43, Sun City

Charges: Battery, Entering or Remaining in a Place for Lewdness

Robert Schneider, DOB: 12-19-33, St. Petersburg

Charge: Entering or Remaining in a Place for Lewdness

Frank Brooks, DOB: 10-31-39, Sun City

Charges: Exposure of Sexual Organ, Entering or Remaining in a Place for Lewdness

Joseph Martinez, DOB: 1-12-62, Ruskin

Charges: Unnatural and Lascivious Act, Entering or Remaining in a Place for Lewdness

Douglas Brown, DOB: 5-20-60, Palmetto

Charges: Unnatural and Lascivious Act, Entering or Remaining in a Place for Lewdness

James Pacitto, DOB: 8-11-38, Millville, NJ.

Charges: Battery, Entering or Remaining in a Place for Lewdness

Detectives say they busted Brown and Martinez having sex in the park. Records show Brown's been arrested for exposing himself before. Martinez has faced drug charges.

“I believe he’s in jail,” Martinez’s roommate told 10News. His roommates say they didn’t know what had landed him in lock-up.

The men charged with battery are accused of touching an undercover officer.

Robert Schneider, 83, is the oldest arrested. Records show he's been put on probation in Pinellas County before for exposing himself in 2011.

Two men at Schneider's home refused to allow 10News to talk with him.

“There was no lewd behavior. He was titled for the wrong charges. He had stopped to use the restroom,” one of the men said.

“That's nasty. You're not supposed to be doing that,” says park visitor Enma Figueroa. “People, they come here with kids, and they want to see something good, not something like that."

Park regulars hope men have gotten the message and that this sting stops the very public intimate encounters.

“No cars today, no cars,” notes Montanez.

So how do so many men know to meet up at a specific park? The sheriff’s office says they connect through websites and private chat rooms. Investigators insist that’s why it's important for the public to make these complaints to help keep the parks family-friendly.

All but two of the men caught in the sting are already out of jail.

