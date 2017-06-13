Hernandez family files civil lawsuit against deputy, husband

John Hernandez. (Photo: Courtesy of Family)

The family of John Hernandez filed a civil lawsuit against Terry and Chauna Thompson on Monday.

The couple were indicted for murder in the fatal beating outside a Denny's in Sheldon.

Related: Terry, Chauna Thompson, indicted for murder in beating death, turn themselves in

Terry is the man seen on video holding Hernandez, 24, in a choke hold. Terry's wife, a Harris County Sheriff's deputy, helped restrain the victim and didn't stop her husband from choking him.

The medical examiner ruled Hernandez, 24, died from strangulation and chest compression.

Autopsy: Denny's beating victim died of strangulation, chest compression

RAW: Video of John Hernandez being restrained by Terry Thompson WARNING: Video is disturbing)

Plaintiffs in the lawsuit are the victim's parents, wife and 3-year-old daughter. Court documents showed the family is seeking over $1 million in damages.

According to the family's lawyer, the lawsuit reveals new facts not previously released to the public.

A press conference regarding the lawsuit will be held on Tuesday, June 13 at 10:30 a.m.

© 2017 WTSP-TV