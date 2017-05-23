WTSP
Hernando County Schools teacher arrested for sexual battery

Staff , WTSP 4:11 AM. EDT May 24, 2017

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. – The Hernando County sheriff and school superintendent are set to hold a news conference to discuss an active investigation involving the arrest of a teacher for sexual battery.

Sheriff Al Nienhuis and Superintendent Lori Romano will hold the news conference around 11 a.m. Wednesday.

Authorities arrested the teacher on Tuesday, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office. The release did not identify the teacher.

The news conference will come a day after Boca Raton police released a video of a teacher kissing a 10-year-old student on the lips. 

