Hernando County Schools teacher arrested for sexual battery

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. – The Hernando County sheriff and school superintendent are set to hold a news conference to discuss an active investigation involving the arrest of a teacher for sexual battery.

Sheriff Al Nienhuis and Superintendent Lori Romano will hold the news conference around 11 a.m. Wednesday.

Authorities arrested the teacher on Tuesday, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office. The release did not identify the teacher.

The news conference will come a day after Boca Raton police released a video of a teacher kissing a 10-year-old student on the lips.

