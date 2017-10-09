Larry Williams, 60, of Brooksville tossed his ankle monitor into a wooded area of Mondon Hill Road on Saturday. (Photo: WTSP)

The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a sexual predator who removed his tracking device over the weekend.

Larry Williams, 60, of Brooksville tossed his ankle monitor into a wooded area of Mondon Hill Road on Saturday, according to the sheriff's office.

Police believe Williams then left the area in his 1996 GMC Yukon. The Yukon has a Florida tag 9818TL. It is blue on top and grey on the bottom.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call (352)754-6830 or (352)797-3716.

Tipsters can also contact Crime Stoppers at 1(866)990-8477, use CrimeStoppers’ website and are eligible for a $1,000 cash reward.

Police believe Larry Williams then left the area in his 1996 GMC Yukon similar to the one shown in this photo. The Yukon has a Florida tag 9818TL. It is blue on top and grey on the bottom. (Photo: Hernando County Sheriff's Office)

