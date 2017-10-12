Hernando Co. sex offender who cut off ankle monitor found dead

Larry Williams, 60, of Brooksville tossed his ankle monitor into a wooded area of Mondon Hill Road on Saturday. (Photo: WTSP)

A convicted sex offender who had been on the run since the weekend has been found dead.

Hernando County investigators say Larry Williams, 60, of Brooksville tossed his ankle monitor into a wooded area of Mondon Hill Road on Saturday, so they began to search for him.

On Wednesday, deputies said they found his vehicle. Then today, they announced they found his body.

Investigators didn't go into detail about his death, but say foul play was suspected.

We'll continue to follow this breaking story and will post any new information as we get it.

