Hernando men accused of sexually assaulting woman

A burglary investigation led to two men being arrested for sexual assault, Hernando County sheriff's deputies said.

About 4:17 a.m. Tuesday, deputies were called to the area near Northcliffe Baptist Church in Spring Hill after a woman was found in distress in a field.

Then at 4:52 a.m., a 911 call was received from nearby Best Cleaners & Laundry, 4325 Lamison Ave., about a possible burglary.

The owner of the cleaners had reviewed surveillance video, which showed a woman lying on the ground incapacitated. The video then shows a man, later identified as Richard Bunyan Mosby, 24, sexually battering the victim as she lies motionless.

The woman then appears to gain consciousness and tries to enter the business, but Mosby is shown leading the woman away, deputies said

The woman on the video was the same woman found in the field, deputies said.

Meanwhile, another 911 call was received about 6 p.m. of a robbery near the sexual assault scene. The victim there said she was waiting at a bus stop when a man who matched Mosby's description knocked her to the ground and started choking her.

The victim said she lost consciousness, but was able to fight back and scratched her attacker on the side of his face. The suspect fled, taking her cell phone and other property.

Deputy Jason Jernigan and his K-9 partner Dzek were dispatched to the sexual assault scene, and they were able to track Mosby from the laundry to his home at 4276 Goldcoast Ave.

Mosby was found hiding in a rubber container in the garage, deputies said.

The sexual assault victim was questioned, and told deputies she did not remember the events of the previous night or the morning. She did recall going to Delirium Sports Bar and Lounge, 4241 Mariner Blvd., where she had met Mosby for the first time. She did not remember leaving the bar.

She also told detectives that she did not consent to sex with anyone the previous night or that morning.

Detectives went to the bar and accessed security video. Bar staff confirmed the victim, Mosby and another man, Kurtis Ray Edie, 25, talked and went into the bathroom multiple times.





A detective contacted Edie, who confirmed being with the victim, but initially having sex with the victim. He did say he saw Mosby and the victim having sex in the bathroom.

After further questioning, however, Edie admitted to having sex with the victim, deputies said. He said the victim seemed disoriented and did not have the ability to give consent.

During questioning, Mosby admitted to having sex with the victim without her consent at the bar and behind the cleaners.

Mosby has been charged with robbery, two counts of sexual battery, and burglary of an unoccupied dwelling, burglary of an unoccupied conveyance. His bail was set at $120,000.

Edie was charged with sexual battery. His bail was set at $10,000.

© 2017 WTSP-TV