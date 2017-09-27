Hillsborough Co. detention deputy arrested after being accused of touching child

(Photo: Hillsborough Co. Sheriff's Office)

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. -- A Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office detention deputy has been arrested after being accused of touching a child.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, the incident happened in 2006 and an investigation into the incident started Tuesday, September 26. It happened at an unknown date and time at a confidential address according to police.

39-year-old Adam Camara reportedly went into the at the time six to seven-year-old victim's room while they were sleeping and inappropriately touched the child's buttocks. It was discovered that the victim lived with Camara at the time of the incident along with other witnesses.

Camara was hired as a detention deputy in 2003 and he was working in the Jail Division 2 at the Falkenburg Road Jail. He has reportedly made 'incriminating' comments during the investigation and has been placed on unpaid administrative leave.

Detectives continue to investigate.

