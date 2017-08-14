Hillsborough Co. man arrested for homicide, neglect of disabled wife

Generic photo of handcuffs

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. -- A Tampa man has been arrested in connection to his wife's death Monday evening.

Deputies began the investigation on January 6 at the 700 block of 51 Street South in Tampa after 75-year-old Harold Earl Allen called 9-1-1 to report that his wife, 74-year-old Karen Allen, was dead.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, she appeared starved and severely underweight. She also had noticeable wounds on her lips, right eye, and neck.

Allen claimed that his wife had been bedridden and could not speak for a week prior to her death. He also informed deputies that she had not been seen by a doctor for five years, although he regularly saw a doctor for his medical issues.

Upon further investigation, there was plenty of food and there were no known financial constraints on the couple.

According to the Medical Examiner's Office, the wife only weighed 68 pounds upon her death and her cause of death was from dehydration and pulmonary thromboembolism from being immobile.

© 2017 WTSP-TV