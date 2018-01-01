WTSP
Close
Weather Alert 2 weather alerts
Close

Hillsborough County deputies investigate overnight shooting

10News Staff , WTSP 3:52 AM. EST January 02, 2018

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting Tuesday morning.

It happened on North 50th Street near East Idelwild Avenue. North 50th Street is closed between East Idelwood Avenue to East Clifton Street.

Editor's Note: This is a developing story. Refresh the page for the latest updates.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories