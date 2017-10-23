Hillsborough County man wanted in stabbing death

Angel Calix (Photo: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office)

RUSKIN, Fla. -- A Hillsborough County man is wanted after deputies say he fatally stabbed a man at a home Tuesday evening.

Cristal Nunez with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a home on Windton Oak Drive in Ruskin and found Derick Avila, 22, lying in the driveway with multiple stab wounds.

First responders took Avila to an area hospital where he later died.

Deputies say Angel Calix, 26, stabbed Avila in the chest with a kitchen knife after the two got into an argument.

Calix then fled the scene, Nunez said.

Sheriff’s deputies are searching for Calix, who is now wanted for manslaughter.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Calix is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477).

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

