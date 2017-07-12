Hillsborough deputies search for men who robbed Waffle House

The Waffle House at 6502 Noth U.S. Highway 301 in Tampa is pictured. (Photo: Jenny Dean, WTSP)

TAMPA, Fla. – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two men who robbed a Waffle House.

Two men, one armed with a long rifle, took money from the restaurant’s cash register around 3:07 a.m. Thursday.

Three employees were in the restaurant at 6502 North U.S. Highway 301 during the robbery, according to the sheriff’s office. No injuries were reported.

Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Cristal Nunez said the two men might have left the Waffle House in a vehicle.

© 2017 WTSP-TV