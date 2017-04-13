Hip-hop artist Tory Lanez faces gun, pot charge in Florida

Hip-hop artist Tory Lanez whose real name is Daystar Peterson (Broward Sheriff's Office)

MIRAMAR, Fla. (AP) - Authorities say hip-hop artist Tory Lanez has been arrested on a weapons charge in South Florida.



The Sun Sentinel reports that Miramar police pulled over the 24-year-old Canada native Wednesday afternoon for an expired dealer tag on a 2014 Rolls-Royce.



A police report says Lanez, whose real name is Daystar Shemuel Peterson, did not have a valid license to drive in the U.S. The officer also reported finding less than 20 grams of marijuana and a loaded firearm in the car.



Lanez was arrested and charged with carrying a concealed weapon, marijuana possession, failing to register a vehicle and operating a vehicle without a license or insurance. He was released from jail Thursday on $1,000 bail.



Lanez's attorney says his client is innocent and will be fully exonerated.

