Hit and run DUI suspect can run but can't hide

PINELLAS COUNTY -- Florida Highway Patrol troopers arrested Nathaniel Combs, 23, for leaving the scene of a crash shortly after midnight on Saturday.

Combs was driving too fast when he lost control of his vehicle on a sharp curve and crashed into a fence. The collision punctured the gas tank and the vehicle caught fire. Combs and his passenger took off on foot and were found by troopers soon after.

Combs has been charged with leaving the scene of a crash with property damage and DUI with property damage.

