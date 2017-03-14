Hit and run with flower pots

PASCO -- A load of flower pots fell from a truck bed and collided with the vehicle behind it on US-19 in Holiday on Tuesday. Cody Eli Larock, 24, of Holiday took off in his truck when Timothy Brown, 57, of Spring Hill asked him to stop at the intersection of Sunray Blvd. and US-19.

Brown tried again to get Larock to stop when he pulled next to his truck in traffic, but Larock sped away. Soon after, Florida Highway Patrol troopers met with Brown, who was able to positively identify the truck driver.

Larock was later arrested for felony driving while license suspended, leaving the scene of a crash, no proof of insurance, and unsecured load.

