Home health aide charged with stealing from 95-year-old client

A St. Petersburg home health aide was arrested Wednesday for allegedly stealing more than $2,500 from a 95-year-old woman, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.

Meyonta Johnson, 41, stole the money using the victim’s ATM card at various Regions Bank branches between Nov. 28 and Jan. 2, according to deputies. She was charged with grand theft from persons 65 years of age or older.

Sheriff’s office detectives began an investigation last month after the victim, 95-year-old Dorris Smith of St. Petersburg, reported to law enforcement that someone was withdrawing money from her account without her authorization.

Johnson was an employee of Bayada Home Health Care, assigned to caring for Smith at the Fountains at Boca Ciega Bay assisted living facility located at 1255 Pasadena Avenue South in St. Petersburg.

Detectives interviewed Johnson Tuesday afternoon. She was arrested Wednesday and transported to the Pinellas County Jail.

