TAMPA - The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Tuesday night homicide at a North Tampa home.

Authorities found Khando Kerr, 38, dead in his home on the 1500 block of 128th Avenue East around 9:21 p.m. Tuesday.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said Kerr suffered trauma to the upper torso.

The investigation is ongoing.

