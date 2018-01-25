Source: Man shot to death in FBI raid was kidnapping victim

HOUSTON – The man shot and killed during an FBI raid in northeast Houston early Thursday was a kidnapping victim, a source tells KHOU 11 News.

The man was abducted on Wednesday, according to the source. Three people are expected to be charged in the alleged kidnapping.

The FBI confirms an agent shot and killed someone during a raid in northeast Houston but they are not confirming that he had been kidnapped.

Investigators have been combing through evidence at the scene near Elbert Street and South Finch Circle since about 3:45 a.m. Thursday.

The FBI has not why they were at the home in the first place, but neighbors say agents have been going door to door asking about the two young children who lived there.

Here’s what we’ve been able to confirm so far. The FBI showed up to this house at 3:45 a.m. to serve some kind of warrant.

They won’t say what that warrant was for, but they did confirm an agent shot and killed someone.

A spokesperson also said kids were home at the time of the raid. That’s who neighbors say investigators seem to be interested in learning about now.

“I have no idea what would be going on in that house. A lot of times they didn’t have utilities. The lights weren’t on, so I don’t know how they were living,” Monique McKnight, a neighbor, said.

The FBI’s shooting incident review team is now investigating what happened.

The agent involved in the shooting has been placed on leave, which is protocol when there’s a shooting.

