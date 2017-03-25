Houston police: Man tries to shoot burglars, hits girlfriend instead

(Photo: KHOU)

HOUSTON - A home break-in turned into a shootout between three suspects and three people inside an apartment in west Houston on Friday night.

According to the Houston Police Department, two men and one woman entered an apartment located in the 7700 block of the Katy Freeway around 8 p.m.

Police said the two men then held the three people already inside the apartment at gunpoint.

One of the residents also had a gun and pulled it. The suspects and the man then started shooting at each other.

Police said the two male suspects were shot along with the man's girlfriend. They were transported to various hospitals.

The victim is expected to recover from her injuries.

The other two resident weren't injured. The female suspect was taken into custody.

Police said it was unclear if the suspects let themselves in or forced entry. They also don't know at this time what they were attempting to rob them of.

It is unknown at this time whether the homeowner will face charges.

