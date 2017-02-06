Hudson man faces more charges in abuse of 3-year-old

A Hudson man is facing additional charges in the severe abuse case of a 3-year-old girl, the Pasco County Sheriff's Office said.

According to the arrest affidavit, Eric Latrone Sanders, 25, was responsible for the toddler, who was taken to Bayonet Point Hospital on Jan. 17 after being found unresponsive.

The victim's mother told deputies that the girl had been abused since November. She said Sanders would kick the girl in the thighs and stomach, whip her with a belt and punch her.

The mother said the abuse began because the girl would pee on herself, and Sanders refused to diaper her because of the cost and because he thought the girl should learn to not pee on herself.

The mother said that on Jan. 17, the girl urinated on herself again, and she put her daughter in a corner for a timeout. Sanders kicked the girl in the back, causing her to hit the wall face-first and fall on her back. Sanders then picked her up by the throat, raised her over his head, then slammed her down, causing her to strike her head on the floor. The girl was knocked out and began to go into seizures, the affidavit said.

Doctors at the Bayonet said the girl suffered a subdural hematoma. The toddler also had multiple injuries, including a bruise over her right eye, a cut under her chin, abrasions on her left hip and a bruise on her left chest. The girl also appeared malnourished, and her bones was very prominent.

Lab reports showed the girl was also severely dehydrated and had elevated liver enzymes.

The girl was airlifted to Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital in critical condition.

When questioned, Sanders told officials the girl had been playing in the bedroom and he was either outside or in another room when the injuries happened, and he didn't see how the girl got any of her injuries, the affidavit said.

Sanders was charged Friday with two counts of aggravated child abuse. This is in addition to the aggravated child abuse charge filed Jan. 26 against him for abuse that allegedly took place between Nov. 1 and Jan. 16. He is still in jail from that arrest.

