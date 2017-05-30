Jessica Lazzara remains in the Polk County Jail on $20,000 bond as of Tuesday afternoon. Her arraignment date is set for June 27. (Photo: Polk County Sheriff's Office)

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday the arrest of a behavioral therapist accused of child abuse.

Jessica Marie Lazzara, 42, of Mulberry, Fla., faces three felony charges of child abuse without bodily harm, lewd molestation and lewd lascivious conduct. She also faces two misdemeanor charges for battery and indecent exposure in public.

After her arrest, Lazzara was fired from her job as a behavioral therapist at Big Bear Behavioral Health in Maitland, Fla.

The sheriff’s office said Lazzara showed up at a Frostproof, Fla., home for a therapy session on April 24. Lazzara tried to wake a 13-year-old up with a bow and arrow, and hit her with it, according to an affidavit. Lazzara also reportedly pointed the bow and arrow at the child.

The report states she poked an 11-year-old girl’s private parts with a cigarette lighter. Lazzara also exposed her breasts to the girl, according to the affidavit.

The affidavit also states Lazzara spray painted a 27-year-old victim's legs and private parts against the victim's will.

At one point, Lazzara was outside the Frostproof home, and then started banging on a door to get back inside. Deputies arrested Lazzara at the home shortly afterwards.

“I am sorry for what I did. I don’t need to be a therapist anymore,” Lazzara told deputies in the affidavit. “I don’t need to work around children.”

Lazzara was in the Polk County Jail on $20,000 bond. Her arraignment date is set for June 27.

