'I will NOT be robbed!' Pharmacy owner chases off would-be robber

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Police said an attempted robbery at a north Fulton pharmacy was thwarted after the pharmacist told the armed suspect he had ia gun of his own.

The incident unfolded at the N. Fulton Pharmacy off Northfall Lane in Alpharetta over the weekend.

According to the owner of the pharmacy, Mike Eskandari, a man walked into the store around 11:30 a.m. Jan. 13 wearing a ski mask and carrying a large bag.

Immediately, Eskandari said the man demanded he hand over all the narcotics in the store. After the suspect didn't get a response, the man reached into his pocket and said he had a gun. At that point, though, Eskandari moved forward and said he also had a gun.

That apparently scared off the suspect, who was seen on video running out of the store.

Police said the suspect ran off into a wooded area, but after a search, they found him at a nearby home on Wills Lane, which police called a "known drug house." They also found the same ski mask, but no gun was recovered.

They arrested the suspect, identified as 25-year-old Hayden Bray of Alpharetta and charged him with criminal attempted robbery. He was taken to the Fulton County Jail.

