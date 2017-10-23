In Tampa's 'it' neighborhood, murders worry Seminole Heights business owners

The Seminole Heights neighborhood was called an "it" place to be -- now that’s been rattled by three mysterious murders in a two-week time span. (Photo: Josh Sidorowicz, 10News)

TAMPA, Fla. -- It’s a neighborhood that’s been rattled by three mysterious murders in a two-week time span.

Seminole Heights is making national headlines now. Before that, it was already a neighborhood making headlines locally, but for a much different reason.

In 2015, our reporting partners at the Tampa Bay Times declared Seminole Heights the "it spot for hot restaurants, bars."

Dozens of new businesses have opened up in the area within the past two years. Residential investments have followed, too. All of it amounts to a lot of time and money invested to improve the area’s reputation.

But a recent string of mysterious and seemingly random murders in the area has some in the business community worried recent progress could be slowed or totally upended.

“I hope this is not something that’s going to tarnish the reputation of what is a very up and coming very interesting neighborhood that’s able to provide a lot of new concepts and new things that you can’t really get elsewhere,” said Eric Bloomquist, assistant manager at Ichicoro Ramen.

Opened in 2015, Ichicoro was Tampa Bay’s first Ramen House. With the restaurant’s two year anniversary quickly approaching, Bloomquist said he hopes the recent murders do not cause people to be fearful of the area.

“It’s about not allowing ourselves to disrupt our normal lives but continue to support this neighborhood as it’s trying to be a friendly spot for everybody,” he said.

