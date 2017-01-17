Ind. teen charged after cat doused in gasoline, burned alive

Phoenix, a cat who was set on fire on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017, in Montgomery County, Indiana and died on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017. CBS AFFILIATE WTTV

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ind. – A cat that was found burning in an Indiana field last week has died, reports CBS affiliate WTTV.

The cat, nicknamed Phoenix, was found Wednesday night by a retired firefighter who saw flames erupt in the field. He decided to investigate and found Phoenix, who had been doused with gasoline. The cat’s paws were tied together and a firecracker, which did not ignite, had been placed on top of it.

By the next night, 19-year-old Noah Riley had been charged with two counts of animal cruelty.

Phoenix had showns signs of recovery, but took a turn for the worse on Sunday, according to officials with the Animal Welfare League of Montgomery County. She died not long after fluid built up in her lungs Sunday evening.





Noah Riley CBS AFFILIATE WTTV

