Infant, two others wounded in Sarasota drive-by shooting

(Photo: WTSP)

Sarasota County deputies are asking for the public to help find whoever shot at a car, injuring three people, including a 4-month-old infant.

About 9:47 p.m. Saturday, the occupants of a black SUV fired into another vehicle as it was driving down the 2300 block of University Parkway in Sarasota.

Three of the five people in the victims' car were hit: the 20-year-old driver, a 24-year-old passenger and the infant.

All were taken to local hospitals in stable condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's Criminal Investigations Section at (941) 861.4317 or submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers of Sarasota by calling (941) 366.TIPS.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP-TV