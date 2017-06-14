WTSP
Judge reverses self, orders neo-Nazi held without bond

10News Staff , WTSP 3:45 PM. EDT June 14, 2017

The neo-Nazi roommate of a double murder suspect will remain held without bail after a judge reversed his earlier ruling that granted him bail.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Thomas B. McCoun III ruled federal prosecutors provided enough evidence that Brandon Russell, 21, poses a risk of harm to others.

According to the order of detention, the evidence included explosives found at the scene and the purchase of rifles, hundreds of rounds of ammunition and high-volume magazines after a confrontation with police.

The judge granted Russell bond last week.

Russell was the roommate of Devon Arthurs, who allegedly shot and killed their other two roommates, Jeremy Himmelman and Andrew Oneschuk. Arthurs claimed the other two were harassing him because of his conversion to Islam.

Arthurs also said the roommates were planning to carry out acts of terrorism, according to court records.

