Wash. police investigate possible hate crime after Sikh man shot

KENT – Police are investigating a possible hate crime after a man was shot in the arm Friday evening in Kent.

According to police, a 39-year-old Sikh man was working on his car in his driveway at about 8 p.m. when another man walked up to him. Before being shot, the victim says the suspect told him to go back to his own country.

The suspect is described as a 6-foot tall white man. He was wearing a mask covering the lower half of his face.

"It is our belief and opinion, based upon the experience of my investigators, that our victim is absolutely credible and that this incident did occur as he has described," said Kent Police Chief Ken Thomas.

Satwinder Kaur a faith leader with Sikh SOCH, a local community group, said her community is shaken up after the incident.

"It’s hard to see somebody from your community being a victim of a hate crime. I’ve been here a long time and we haven’t seen something happening at this level," Kaur said.

Kaur is urging her community to stay positive.

"I would tell them to continue their lives as they are doing every day and continue teaching neighbors and other people, talking to them. Don’t be scared. Just because we’ve been through one incident, it shouldn’t hold us back."

Kent police have reached out to the FBI and other local agencies for assistance in their investigation.

