La. murder suspect arrested in Tampa

Thomas Fefee

DENHAM SPRINGS, LA (WAFB) - Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office officials have announced that a man has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a 27-year-old man in Denham Springs.

Thomas Fefee, 26, was arrested Monday.

"The information obtained through a Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers tip led our detectives to an apartment complex in Florida. Working with the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office in Tampa, Fefee was arrested at that apartment complex without incident at 5:05 p.m.," said Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard.

Fefee is being held in Florida while the investigation continues.

A 27-year-old man was killed after a shooting on Monroe Perkins Rd. in Denham Springs.

Officials obtained a felony arrest warrant for Fefee earlier this month on charges of first degree murder and armed robbery in connection with this shooting.

"The warrants were issued relative to last night's incident in which Fefee shot and killed Corey Graham during the commission of a robbery," said Sheriff Jason Ard.

Deputies were dispatched shortly after 6 p.m. Wednesday. The victim, Corey Graham of Baton Rouge, was shot multiple times.

WAFB